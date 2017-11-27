Sacramento man arrested after drone drops anti-TV-media leaflets at Bay Area NFL stadiums

More Videos

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Pause
Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood? 1:01

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood?

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby 1:39

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018 1:57

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 1:53

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs 1:21

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs

Watch drought conditions spread across California 0:47

Watch drought conditions spread across California

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years 0:42

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years

Marking one year since Oroville evacuations 1:01

Marking one year since Oroville evacuations

Drone advocates hosted Drone Information Day at the California Capitol on June 14, 2016. The event featured drone demonstrations and company booths to inform the public and legislators about the benefits of drones. FAA regulations are in development, and state lawmakers are considering a handful of regulatory bills. Rachel Cohrs The Sacramento Bee
Drone advocates hosted Drone Information Day at the California Capitol on June 14, 2016. The event featured drone demonstrations and company booths to inform the public and legislators about the benefits of drones. FAA regulations are in development, and state lawmakers are considering a handful of regulatory bills. Rachel Cohrs The Sacramento Bee

California

Sacramento man arrested after drone drops anti-TV-media leaflets at Bay Area NFL stadiums

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 12:50 PM

A Sacramento man was arrested Sunday after a drone was spotted over two NFL stadiums in the Bay Area dropping fliers, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

The suspected drone pilot, identified as 55-year-old Tracy Michael Mapes, first flew the drone over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the 49ers were playing the Seattle Seahawks, police Lt. Dan Moreno told The Sacramento Bee.

It happened to be the same game at which first responders, including police, were being honored for First Responder Appreciation Week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers spotted the drone over the stadium about 2:10 p.m. The drone was dropping leaflets that addressed free speech and railed against television news stations, calling them corrupt, according to Moreno.

“Officers tried to identify where the drone came from and it took off,” Moreno said. However, “we quickly identified a potential suspect and vehicle.”

The drone and its pilot headed to Oakland to drop the fliers at the Coliseum, where the Raiders were playing the Denver Broncos.

A sheriff’s deputy in Oakland spotted the vehicle, according to Moreno, and then Santa Clara authorities took Mapes into custody on misdemeanor charges. They cited and released him and the drone was seized.

Santa Clara has an ordinance that makes it illegal to fly a drone within 500 yards of the 49ers’ stadium.

Mapes could be facing far more serious charges, however, as he apparently violated Federal Aviation Administration site restrictions, Moreno said.

“Planes were taking off and landing as the drone was in the air,” Moreno said.

It is illegal to fly a drone within five miles of an airport, and both of the stadiums are five miles or less from airports.

Drone Pilot Arrested
This Nov. 26, 2017, photo released by the Santa Clara Police Department shows Tracy Michael Mapes, 55, of Sacramento. Authorities say Mapes was arrested after using a drone to drop anti-media leaflets over crowds at NFL games in Santa Clara and Oakland and that federal, state and local officials are investigating.
Santa Clara Police Department via AP

Local, state and federal officials are investigating and Mapes could face federal charges.

It turns out his attempts to get the fliers into the hands of fans was mostly unsuccessful.

“Wind carried most of the leaflets away,” Moreno said.

Mapes in 2002 was described in The Bee as a professional video photographer.

That year, an off-duty Vallejo police officer led Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and city police on a high-speed car chase along the Capital City Freeway. Mapes shot footage of officers stopping the Jaguar and then letting the off-duty officer go, prompting an internal affairs investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. Mapes tried to sell the tape on eBay.

Later that year, Mapes was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies for trespassing at McClellan Park after he tried to film an emergency landing by a California Highway Patrol plane. Charges were later dropped.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Pause
Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood? 1:01

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood?

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby 1:39

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018 1:57

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 1:53

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs 1:21

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs

Watch drought conditions spread across California 0:47

Watch drought conditions spread across California

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years 0:42

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years

Marking one year since Oroville evacuations 1:01

Marking one year since Oroville evacuations

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

View More Video