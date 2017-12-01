Los Angeles County implements Text-to-911. Here’s how it works, and where else it’s used

More Videos 0:29 Thomas the cat who survived Tubbs Fire reunited with his best friend Pause 2:16 Here's what to do when you hear a siren 0:34 Meet some of Front Street Animal Shelter's many kittens 2:00 Senators debate tax bill 0:50 Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 1:00 Where to catch light parades in the Sacramento region 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:36 Here's a look at smart thermostats Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Erin Tracy and John Westberg / The Modesto Bee

