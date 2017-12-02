This still frame from video provided by KPIX-TV shows a large box truck that crashed into a toll booth on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams said the box truck struck several vehicles and then hit a toll both, killing the attendant inside. The truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.
California

Crash kills toll worker on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:51 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

A toll attendant has been killed by a crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams tells the San Francisco Chronicle a box truck struck several vehicles early Saturday and then hit a toll both.

The attendant inside the booth was killed, and the truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

Gov. Jerry Brown says in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han.

Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade and is survived by husband Ryan and their 10-year-old daughter Ashly.

Williams says the cause of the crash remains under investigation but it is not believed to have been an intentional act.

