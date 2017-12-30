Memorial held for CHP officer killed in suspected DUI crash

More Videos 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 Pause 3:06 Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 1:33 Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 0:50 Get a glimpse of the new Punch Bowl Social in Sacramento 1:04 Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 3:38 What is PTSD? 0:13 Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 0:28 How to make your New Year's resolution stick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is honored at a bell-ringing ceremony signaling "end of watch" at the CHP Academy in Sacramento on Dec. 27, 2017. Officer Camilleri, of Tracy, was killed while on duty on Christmas Eve when a driver, suspected to be under the influence, slammed into the back of his parked patrol car. He leaves behind a wife and three children. The second officer in the the vehicle, Officer Jonathan Velasquez ,was treated at a hospital and released. CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is honored at a bell-ringing ceremony signaling "end of watch" at the CHP Academy in Sacramento on Dec. 27, 2017. Officer Camilleri, of Tracy, was killed while on duty on Christmas Eve when a driver, suspected to be under the influence, slammed into the back of his parked patrol car. He leaves behind a wife and three children. The second officer in the the vehicle, Officer Jonathan Velasquez ,was treated at a hospital and released. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

