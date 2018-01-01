Watch an injured mountain biker get rescued by helicopter in East Bay

Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said.