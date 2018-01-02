Driver charged in crash that killed rookie California cop

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2017 file photo, Rosanna Camilleri, right, the wife of late California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Camilleri Sr., hugs CHP officer Jonathan Velazquez following a bell ringing ceremony held at the highway patrol academy in West Sacramento, Calif. Authorities say a 22-year-old man who killed Camilleri Sr. on Christmas Eve after he slammed his car into the back of the officer's parked patrol car has been charged with second-degree murder. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, identified Mohammed Ali, of Hayward, as the driver of a speeding Cadillac that drifted off Interstate 880 and crashed against Officer Andrew Camilleri's patrol SUV. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo