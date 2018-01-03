Oakland police investigate the scene of a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer-involved fatal shooting near the West Oakland BART station in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Oakland police investigate the scene of a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer-involved fatal shooting near the West Oakland BART station in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. East Bay Times via AP Jane Tyska
California

2 shot, 1 dead after officer fires near Calif. train station

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 10:08 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Two people were shot and one of them was killed near a San Francisco Bay Area train station after a transit officer fired their weapon, authorities said.

A Bay Area Rapid Transit officer fired shots near the station in Oakland shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said. Two men were taken to hospitals, where one of them was declared dead.

The second man's condition was described only as stable.

Watson said it's not clear who shot the men since another firearm was found at the scene, and police provided no further details on what their investigation has revealed.

A shooting nine years ago at another Oakland BART station two stops away led to unrest and large demonstrations.

Former BART Officer Johannes Mehserle was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting Oscar Grant on Jan. 1, 2009 on an Oakland train platform. Mehserle is white; Grant was black and unarmed.

Grant's story, and the shooting, were the basis for the 2013 film "Fruitvale Station."

