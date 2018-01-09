FILE--In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Marissa Castelli, top, and Mervin Tran perform during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. Castelli had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV while visiting San Francisco.
FILE--In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Marissa Castelli, top, and Mervin Tran perform during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. Castelli had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV while visiting San Francisco. Marcio Jose Sanchez, file AP Photo
FILE--In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Marissa Castelli, top, and Mervin Tran perform during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. Castelli had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV while visiting San Francisco. Marcio Jose Sanchez, file AP Photo

California

San Francisco auto burglar steals Olympic skater's costumes

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 04:54 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

A U.S. Olympic figure skater had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV when while visiting San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Marissa Castelli was competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in nearby San Jose last week.

She and her parents visited the Japantown neighborhood for lunch Monday before returning home to Rhode Island.

A burglar broke into the SUV and stole several pieces of luggage that included two skating costumes worth at least $1,000 each and her figure skates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

    The chick survived with minor injuries and is recovering with both of her parents by her side after the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire 4:38

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire
Here's what Coleman fish hatchery's release of 600,000 steelheads looks like 0:30

Here's what Coleman fish hatchery's release of 600,000 steelheads looks like
What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

View More Video