Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

More Videos

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore 1:45

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

Pause
See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood? 1:01

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood?

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby 1:39

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018 1:57

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 1:53

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs 1:21

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs

Watch drought conditions spread across California 0:47

Watch drought conditions spread across California

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years 0:42

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

California

Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 10:51 AM

The heavyset man comes up behind a woman in her 60s renting a movie at a RedBox kiosk outside a San Diego, Calif., convenience store.

After waiting in line for a moment, he moves up to the kiosk and body-checks the woman, who stumbles into the parking lot and falls, a surveillance video released Thursday by the San Diego Police Department shows. Without a glance, he moves to the RedBox screen and begins using the kiosk himself as she lies on the asphalt.

The incident took place at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 15 at a 7-Eleven store on Meade Avenue, police told KNSD. The woman suffered bruises and abrasions. Police released the video in hopes of identifying the assailant.

“It doesn’t appear there is any reason for the attack,” detective Kevin Armentano told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “This seems to be totally unprovoked.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Armentano told the publication that, while the attacker lingered in front of the kiosk for a short time before walking away, he didn’t rent any movies. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives.

KFMB noted that the 8:52 p.m. attack occurred shortly before RedBox’s 9 p.m. deadline to return DVDs, Blu-Rays and video games without incurring an extra day’s rental charges.

“That is just an impatient person,” RedBox customer Paul Maalouf told the station. “I can’t imagine body slamming anyone for any reason – let alone over a DVD.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore 1:45

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

Pause
See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood? 1:01

Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood?

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby 1:39

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018 1:57

This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 1:53

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs 1:21

Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs

Watch drought conditions spread across California 0:47

Watch drought conditions spread across California

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years 0:42

There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

View More Video