Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:45 'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore Pause 2:08 See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 1:01 Are water meters coming to your Sacramento neighborhood? 1:39 Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby 1:07 How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:57 This is what Oroville Dam spillway looks like mid-February 2018 1:53 Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 1:21 Watch San Francisco firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on cliffs 0:47 Watch drought conditions spread across California 0:42 There’s not much snow in the Sierra. See how it compares to February in recent years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department