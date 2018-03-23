A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Police search Bay Area school for duo in ski masks. Turns out, they were just cold

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 08:26 PM

Schools nationwide have been on almost-constant alert since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School; and on Friday, cold California weather conditions enhanced that vigilance and led a Bay Area middle school to lock down its campus.

Police were notified around 10 a.m. that "suspicious subjects" wearing ski masks and heavy coats had been spotted near Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville, SFGate reported.

The school was locked down. But after an investigation that was over by 11 a.m., officers with the Danville Police Department determined there was no threat—the pair were just cold, donning the ski masks and overcoats for their designed, intended purpose.

Temperatures were in the low 50s with a wind chill Friday morning in Danville, according to The Mercury News, which described the pair as an elderly couple.

An atmospheric river brought wet weather and cold temperatures to California this week, hitting the Bay Area with gusty winds midweek.

Also on Friday, a Bay Area 15-year-old was arrested at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo after police found a loaded handgun in a backpack near the teen, who was in class. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

