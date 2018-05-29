Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa. Prosecutors filed court papers Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in U.S. District Court to dismiss the single count of possessing an unregistered destructive device against Beal. (Melanie Grunder via AP,File)