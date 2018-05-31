Ruiz Foods issued a recall for breakfast burritos sold under the El Monterey brand.
Check your freezer. El Monterey breakfast burritos recalled for possible contamination

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

May 31, 2018 01:51 PM

A recall notice was issued Thursday for El Monterey brand breakfast burritos.

Dinuba-based Ruiz Foods is recalling 50,706 pounds of the frozen burritos after customers reported finding pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic inside products, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Customers are urged to check their freezers.

The El Montery Signature Burritos (with egg, sausage, cheese and potato) were produced March 3 and sold in packages of 12- and 4.5-ounce individually wrapped burritos. Look for lot code 18062 and 18063, and a "Best If Used By" date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019.

The affect products will also have establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the packaging.

The USDA has no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from anyone eating the burritos, and the health risk on the recall is listed as low.

Don't risk it. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase. Anyone concerned with injury or illness after consuming the product should contact a healthcare provider.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

