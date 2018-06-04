Endangered mountain yellow-legged frog makes leap from Oakland Zoo to Sequoia high country
Staff from the Oakland Zoo team up with National Park Service to reintroduce endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs into alpine lakes in Sequoia National Park. http://www.oaklandzoo.org/conservation-partners/mountain-yellow-legged-frog-project
Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Early indications of a UC Davis animal science study show feeding dairy cows seaweed may reduce methane emissions caused by their farting, pooping and burping, university researcher Ermias Kebreab announced Thursday, May 24.