Judge closes hearing in case over PG&E pipeline explosion. Sheriff expected to testify

Three years ago, a horrific PG&E pipeline explosion on the Fresno County Sheriff's Foundation shooting range killed one inmate and injured nine other jail inmates who were doing work there.

On Monday, the public was going to get its first glimpse of the evidence in a civil case against Sheriff Margaret Mims, who is accused of sending inmates to work at the privately owned gun range at taxpayer expense.

But Judge Thomas J. Heslin closed the hearing to the public after the county objected to having a Bee reporter in the audience.

Fresno attorneys David H. Parker and David Overstreet IV, who represent the county, made the motion to exclude the public, saying that confidential information about the inmates would be revealed at the hearing.





But lawyers for the inmates — Ara Jabagchourian, Lazaro Salazar, Warren Paboojian and Nicholas "Butch" Wagner — told Heslin their clients waived any confidentiality, saying the hearing was a matter of public interest.

Heslin closed the hearing anyway. But he has called a Monday afternoon hearing to consider The Bee's objection.

Heslin is a Workers' Compensation administrative law judge. Fresno County requested the hearing, being held in the Hugh Burns State Building near Fresno City Hall, in an attempt to shield itself from multimillion dollar lawsuits from the inmates by saying the inmates fall under the state Workers' Compensation program.





If the county succeeds, the medical bills of the injured inmates will be paid through the state program, greatly reducing the county's financial burden. In addition, the inmates wouldn't be able to sue the county for general damages. But it would not preclude the inmates from suing Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which owns and maintains the pipeline.

Lawyers for inmates say the inmates were never county employees, and that the county's legal maneuver is a sneaky way to save money by avoiding liability in the April 17, 2015, pipeline explosion in northwest Fresno.

Mims is expected to be a key witness at the hearing, lawyers for the inmates said. The injured inmates also will testify.

The cause of the explosion near Herndon Avenues and Highway 99, just south of the San Joaquin River, occurred while a county worker was driving a front loader on a road atop a berm that was being maintained. At the time of the explosion, Mims told reporters that the loader driver was not digging, but flattening dirt on the berm. The inmates were on the adjacent shooting range where they had been doing property maintenance. One inmate died in the hospital, while the loader driver, two deputies and nine inmates were injured.

Fresno County Counsel Dan Cederborg has said that "jail inmates who are performing work on sheriff's work crews are subject to workers' compensation coverage in most circumstances" under state law. The inmates don't have to be declared employees, he said.





But Wagner said in a trial brief: "The evidence will show that the injured workers were placed in a special work group and were required to work both inside and outside jail, At no time did any of the injured workers volunteer to work in this special group. In fact, at least one inmate was told he had no choice after refusing to go to the special unit."





In court papers, the county contends the inmates were compensated with extra family visits at the jail. But Wagner's trial brief says: "There is no evidence that his extra time was actually provided to any of the injured workers and many of the injured workers were not aware that this extra time was even provided to them."

After a full day's work, the inmates were waiting to leave when the explosion happened. A fireball severely burned several inmates. Inmate Jeremiah Espino, 52, of Sanger died from his injuries while in the hospital.





Espino's three children and his wife filed a claim, seeking $25 million from the county. The other claims total more than $20 million.





In February 2016, the state Public Utilities Commission determined Fresno County was responsible for the explosion. The 27-page commission report found no wrongdoing on the part of PG&E, which owns the pipeline.

Damage to the gas line and lost gas came to about $1.95 million, the report said.





The inmates' lawyers who have taken legal action against PG&E say they don't believe the pipeline was properly covered by dirt, although a company hired by PG&E says the gas line was covered by 4.7 feet of dirt when it was struck.