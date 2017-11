Former NBA star John Salley recently was in Las Vegas to attend the country’s biggest marijuana business conference, MJBizCon.

He was there to promote Deuces, a new marijuana venture he is running with his daughter Tyla.

Named for his number (Salley wore number 22 for playing for teams such as the Detroit Pistons), Deuces is based in Los Angeles and will sell pre-rolled joints, CBD oil and other branded products.