  • Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

    Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew describes the details of the shooting on the 5900 block of 68th Street Sunday. Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion on an illegal marijuana grow, Matthew said.

Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew describes the details of the shooting on the 5900 block of 68th Street Sunday. Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion on an illegal marijuana grow, Matthew said. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew describes the details of the shooting on the 5900 block of 68th Street Sunday. Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion on an illegal marijuana grow, Matthew said. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee

California Weed

Sacramento City Council approves funding for illegal grow house enforcement

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 08:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved funding sources for increased law enforcement against illegal indoor pot grows, following a two-month pilot program that led to the closure of 614 pot houses.

The city expects to spend between $700,000 and $1.1 million on police efforts to stop the approximately 1,000 illegal grows in Sacramento houses in the fiscal year ending June 30.

The city will pay those costs with tax revenue collected from legal marijuana businesses, which are expected to start operating sometime after Jan. 1, when adults can purchase pot for recreational use statewide. The city plans to supplement that tax revenue with administrative fees collected from illegal pot growers.

Councilman Steve Hansen said it’s important that the city make a strong statement in its opposition to illegal grows as it prepares to usher in legal marijuana. Illegal marijuana cultivation can make it harder for legal operators to stay in business and also deprives the city of tax revenue.

Sacramento city officials say the grow houses create suspicion and fear among neighbors and have been responsible for violence, including armed robberies and fatal shootings.

The Police Department led a 60 day-pilot program that started with the city sending warning letters to 959 suspected illegal grow houses.

Police and other city officials inspected 614 of those properties. Marijuana was removed voluntarily from those properties by the Fire Department.

Police Capt. Dave Peletta said previous enforcement efforts might have been like playing “whack-a-mole” because closed operators would reopen somewhere else in town. But he thinks illegal operators are more wary now that the city has a $500-per-plant fine for violators.

The city has issued $7.8 million in administrative fines for those grow houses. It has collected $25,000.

  • The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

    If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot.

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot.

Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

