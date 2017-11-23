How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Amanda Reiman, community relations manager for Flow Kana, which recently purchased the historic Fetzer winery property where the family got its start, on May 4, 2017 explains the company's vision for transforming the winery to a marijuana processing facility.
Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew describes the details of the shooting on the 5900 block of 68th Street Sunday. Two people are dead after an attempted home invasion on an illegal marijuana grow, Matthew said.
An 80-acre property in Mendocino County once owned by the founding family of Fetzer Vineyards is about to be redeveloped as a marijuana processing and packaging center for small area farmers. San Francisco-based venture Flow Kana is overseeing the project, expected to be ready by the fall harvest season.
Under a pilot program in Yolo County, local cannabis growers are getting a crash course in accounting for their plants, products and shipping under California 'track and trace' rules to prevent diversion to the black market.