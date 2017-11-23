More Videos

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Book of Dreams 2017 1:39

Book of Dreams 2017

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 1:45

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

  • How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

    Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.
Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

California Weed

Sacramento celebrates 4/20

April 20, known in the cannabis community as "Weed Day," was commemorated at the "Hella 420" smoke out at Exhale Smoke Shop. For $45 - $75, participants were privy to an open cannabis bar and more.