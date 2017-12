1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause

0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

2:25 Here are the 2017 Book of Dream wishers and what they need

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians?

1:33 Sheriff's Department cracks down on porch pirates - with community's help

1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works