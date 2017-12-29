More Videos

  • Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

    In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com. Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee
In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com. Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee

California Weed

Sacramento’s first retail pot shop is approved for Jan. 1 sales

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 04:44 PM

UPDATED 16 MINUTES AGO

Recreational sales of marijuana can begin on Jan. 1 in Sacramento, as the city now has at least one store with the required city and state permits.

A Therapeutic Alternative on H Street in East Sacramento was the first shop to complete the permitting process.

City officials this week granted permits to seven Sacramento dispensaries that hope to sell recreational marijuana. The dispensaries also need state approval to start selling to adults 21 and over. The new year kicks off the start of legalized recreational weed in California, after two decades of state-approved medical marijuana.

Regulators at the state Bureau of Cannabis Control will be working through the weekend processing applications, and more Sacramento locations could receive approval before Jan. 1, said spokesman Alex Traverso.

“We just received the city’s list today and still have hundreds of other pending applications,” he said.

Voters approved legalized marijuana in November 2016, with a planned start date of New Year’s Day 2018 for retail sales. The process of permitting businesses has been complicated as the state and the city of Sacramento only approved regulations last month.

Sacramento pot czar Joe Devlin said the permitting process was also held up because most dispensaries didn’t turn in applications until the last couple of weeks. He has received applications from 23 of the city’s 30 medical marijuana dispensaries wanting to sell retail weed.

The dispensaries receiving retail permits from the city so far are:

  • A Therapeutic Alternative, 3015 H St.
  • River City Phoenix, 1508 El Camino Ave.
  • Valley Health Options, 1421 Auburn Blvd.
  • Abatin Wellness Center, 2100 29th St.
  • Alpine Alternative, 8112 Alpine Ave.
  • Connected Cannabis Co., 2831 Fruitridge Road.
  • Golden Health and Wellness at 1115 Fee Ave.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

