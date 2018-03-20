More Videos

Lobbyist talks about benefits of medical cannabis for her dog, Bobby

Pause
Which candidates for governor have smoked pot?

Watch the California Office of Traffic Safety's controversial marijuana PSA

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

A singing Calaveras pot farmer and a cannabis opponent engage in a unique debate

Merced County Sheriff's Sgt. Clint Landrum explains how marijuana operators used a house in the 6800 block of Fruitland Avenue to cultivate product from an illegal grow for sale. Authorities shut down the operation and confiscated an estimated 800 McClatchy vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
California Weed

Marijuana grow houses lead to criminal charges and civil penalties for Sacramento woman

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

March 20, 2018 12:01 AM

A Sacramento property owner faces criminal charges and $2 million in civil penalties for allegedly maintaining houses across Sacramento for the purpose of growing illegal cannabis.

City officials say Lisa Ung, 63, owns eight homes in south Sacramento where more than 4,000 marijuana plants and clones have been recovered between August 2016 and this month.

Ung was arraigned Monday in Sacramento Superior Court on five counts of maintaining a place to furnish a controlled substance. She was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

It is not clear why she faces five counts in the criminal case but is accused of owning eight illegal grow houses in the city's civil complaint.

Ung had little to say during the court hearing, except that she speaks Cantonese and would need a translator for future court hearings.

Ung's arrest continues a pattern of people of Chinese descent, including Chinese nationals, getting arrested for illegal grows in California and across the West. Experts say the grows are financed and organized by businessmen.

Ung's attorney, Samuel D. Berns of Rocklin, declined to comment about the charges or Ung's citizenship.

Under state law, California residents can grow up to six cannabis plants. If they want to grow more to sell, they must obtain city and state permits. Ung has no such permit.

Growing operations at Ung's house were brought to the attention of city officials because of complaints by residents, said Joe Devlin, Sacramento chief of cannabis policy and enforcement.

Ung's arrest was the result of increased city enforcement efforts that started last year. The city agreed to spend around $1 million to focus on illegal grow houses, saying it was important to eliminate black market operators as the city and the state try to usher in a legal cannabis distribution system.

"The scale of the illegal grow houses and the fire danger and criminal danger they present to neighborhoods is a real threat," said city spokeswoman Linda Tucker.

The city has also filed a civil lawsuit against Ung, saying she owns eight houses that were used for cannabis cultivation.

The city is seeking fines of $500 per plant, meaning she would owe about $2 million, as well as other fees for the enforcement action and the abatement of the properties.

The civil complaint says police have received numerous complaints about the alleged grow houses. In addition to recovering plants from the houses, officials also checked utility records and found extremely high levels of electricity use, suggesting the houses were using high-power grow lamps, according to the complaint.

