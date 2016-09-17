Evacuations lifted for vegetation fire in Grass Valley

Crews late Saturday afternoon continue to battle the Auburn Fire, a 30-acre vegetation blaze in Grass Valley. The previous evacuation of Empire Mine State Park has been lifted, officials report.
Steve Smith, battalion chief for the Grass Valley Fire Department, said the evacuation advisories for East McKnight Way and Stacey Lane have also been lifted.
Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the fire is 50 percent contained. The blaze’s forward spread has been stopped and its structure threat has been mitigated, Berlant said.
The fire began just before 2 p.m. in an area filled with dead trees near South Auburn and Whiting streets, Berlant said.
“Dead trees burn more intensely due to drought or bark beetles,” Berlant said.
Cal Fire and other agencies are assisting the Grass Valley Fire Department.
The cause is under investigation.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
