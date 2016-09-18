Fire officials: Grass Valley blaze 90 percent contained

A fire which burned 47 acres in Grass Valley was 90 percent contained Sunday night, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Auburn Fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the Grass Valley area of South Auburn and Whiting streets, which led to the evacuation of Empire Mine State Park. That evacuation was lifted by Saturday afternoon.
A 52-year-old man, David Holm, was arrested in connection with the fire shortly after Grass Valley Fire and Police responded to the incident on Saturday. Police suspect the fire was caused by a cigarette in a wooded area where Holm was camping. The fire was fueled by a number of dead trees in the area.
Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the Auburn Fire soon should be declared fully contained.
“Crews are continuing to mop up,” said Berlant. “With the higher than normal temperatures, we have to make sure all the hot spots have been put out before it’s called contained.”
