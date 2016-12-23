Christmas on Cobb Mountain

An early morning house fire on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in the 8100 block of Bradshaw Road caused extensive damage. Firefighters contained the fire and searched the residence. Nobody was found inside. No cause for the blaze has been released. Two dogs died in the fire.
Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to a "suspicious" attic fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2016, in the 7900 block of Whisper Wood in south Sacramento. Battalion Chief Craig Emery says the empty home is being remodeled and there is no electricity in the home.
A three-alarm fire gutted a Lincoln home early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016, according to Mike Davis, the division chief for the Lincoln Fire Department. Backyards of surrounding homes between H and I streets were also damaged by the blaze.
An older home in Lincoln was burned Friday morning on H Street between 7th and 8th streets. Fire departments from the surrounding area assisted the Lincoln Fire Department in putting out the blaze at the older home near Lincoln High School.
Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled a grass fire late Saturday afternoon on the American River Parkway at mile marker 5 near the Capital City Freeway. The fire was contained by 5:30 p.m., the department reported.
More than 130 firefighters from Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Cosumnes Fire Department and West Sacramento Fire Department teamed up to battle a blaze that erupted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, along the American River Parkway. About 176 acres burned before fire personnel prevailed.