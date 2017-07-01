Fires

July 01, 2017 3:08 PM

Field fire that threatened apartments contained in south Sacramento

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

ayoon-hendricks@sacbee.com

Sacramento Fire Department crews contained a field fire Saturday afternoon that threatened apartments at 65th Street Expressway and Lemon Hill Avenue.

The grass fire burned 1 1/2 acres, according to a tweet posted by the department. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel provided assistance to contain the fire and provide structure protection, read another tweet.

By about 3:20 p.m., the crews had contained the field fire, with no apartments damaged, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks: 916-321-1418, @ayoonhendricks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire 2:15

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire
Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway 0:54

Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway
Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire 0:46

Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos