Field fire that threatened apartments contained in south Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department crews contained a field fire Saturday afternoon that threatened apartments at 65th Street Expressway and Lemon Hill Avenue.
The grass fire burned 1 1/2 acres, according to a tweet posted by the department. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel provided assistance to contain the fire and provide structure protection, read another tweet.
By about 3:20 p.m., the crews had contained the field fire, with no apartments damaged, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
