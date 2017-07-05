Fires

July 05, 2017 2:09 PM

Siskiyou County fire prompts evacuation warnings

By Cathy Locke

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents near the community of Etna in Siskiyou County due to a wildfire reported Wednesday morning.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the fire started about 11 a.m. and had burned 150 acres off Highway 3 and Fay Lane, south of Etna, as of 2 p.m.

Evacuation warnings were in effect for Miner Creek, French Creek and Highway 3 north of the fire up to French Creek on the west side, according to CalFire’s incident webpage.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

