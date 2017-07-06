Fires

July 06, 2017 7:47 AM

Siskiyou County fire prompts evacuation warnings, burns 400 acres

By Cathy Locke and Anthony Sorci

clocke@sacbee.com

A wildfire that prompted evacuation warning near the Siskiyou County community of Etna was reported 25 percent contained Thursday morning.

The Fay fire started shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and had burned 400 acres as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident webpage.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for residents in the area of Miner Creek, French Creek and Highway 3 north of the fire up to French Creek on the west side, according to CalFire.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire 2:15

Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire
Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway 0:54

Controlled burns meant to reduce fuels in American River Parkway
Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire 0:46

Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos