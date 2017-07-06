Siskiyou County fire prompts evacuation warnings, burns 400 acres

A wildfire that prompted evacuation warning near the Siskiyou County community of Etna was reported 25 percent contained Thursday morning.
The Fay fire started shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and had burned 400 acres as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident webpage.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for residents in the area of Miner Creek, French Creek and Highway 3 north of the fire up to French Creek on the west side, according to CalFire.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
