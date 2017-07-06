A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado

Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. The blaze near Big Bear Lake was only 10 percent contained Wednesday morning (June 21, 2017) and some 500 firefighters are on the line, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft. Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon for three rural streets near Baldwin Lake. Two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after the blaze erupted Monday. The fire is burning in tinder-dry brush and it gained strength as temperatures soared to near 90.