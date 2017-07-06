A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado

Several fires were burning across the West. Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes were in place as a wildfire rages in the White River National Forest about 4 miles from Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort. In northern Nevada, flames headed toward homes in the Palomino Valley north of Reno. In Southern California, firefighters stopped the forward progress of a fire in the Cajon Pass before it could get out of control.
Video produced by David Caraccio
Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire

The nozzle firefighter from Engine 56 had his hands full on a house fire in South Sacramento in this dramatic helmet cam video posted Tuesday. The firefighter's helmet cam shows him making entry into a burning home last week (June 22, 2017) where an exterior fire had spread to the inside. He fights flames in several rooms before going back outside to extinguish the exterior fire. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

Sacramento Fire Department crews rescued multiple cats and birds from a house fire Saturday on Norbert Way in South Natomas. Two adults were evacuated safely. There were no injuries reported, and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Parkway grass fire fought on hot day

Amid hot temperatures, Sacramento Fire Department crews try to extinguish a fire on the American River Parkway. Additional resources and rehab units are en route to the scene, the department reports.

Dramatic images: 500 firefighters battle 1,200-acre wildfire near Big Bear

Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. The blaze near Big Bear Lake was only 10 percent contained Wednesday morning (June 21, 2017) and some 500 firefighters are on the line, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft. Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon for three rural streets near Baldwin Lake. Two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after the blaze erupted Monday. The fire is burning in tinder-dry brush and it gained strength as temperatures soared to near 90.

