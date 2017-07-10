Neighbors step in to save animals, homes as Stone Fire burns near Santa Margarita

The Stone Fire east of Santa Margarita has destroyed seven structures, one of which is a home, Cal Fire said Monday morning. The rest of the structures are all barn- and outbuilding-type structures.
The blaze has burned 340 acres and is 40 percent contained.
The fire started about 2 p.m. Sunday and quickly grew to about 200 acres within the first hour.
Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita was completely open as of about 10:10 a.m., according to Caltrans. All road closures are now soft closures, which means residents should use caution while driving in the area.
Rob Derrick, who lives off of Huer Huero Road, came out Monday morning to look at the “moonscape” left by the fire. His property was safe, but a stripe of fire retardant had painted the car and RV of his neighbor across the street.
Derrick has lived in the area since 1972, so he’s seen his fair share of wildfires. But he said he’d never seen two fires as close together as the Hill Fire and the Stone Fire.
On Sunday, Derrick walked outside after lunch and saw flames going up to his friend’s house. Derrick, who said he used to be a paid-call firefighter, said he jumped on his tractor and started cutting a trail through the brush and then evacuated his friend’s animals.
And once the firefighters got there, “we watched the guys do their jobs. We handed out water to them and a friend of mine took down cookies and snacks, just telling the guys thank you.”
Down the road from Derrick, Monte and Kathy Mills were getting ready to take their dog on a hike. They were at a movie in Atascadero when the fire started.
“She had turned her phone off during the movie and when we got out, it lit up like a Christmas tree,” Monte said. The couple was immediately concerned for Kathy’s dog, who was in a kennel on their property.
“All I got was that the fire was right across the street,” Kathy recalled. But once they were able to get home and see where the fire was, they had peace of mind.
Kathy said their neighbors had horse trailers ready to go in case they needed to evacuate the Mills’ horses, and one friend had taken the dog to her home.
And “Cal Fire and all the resource management has been unbelievable, just incredible,” Kathy said. “They just jumped on it and did not hesitate.”
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
