Firefighters gained ground on the Alamo Fire near Santa Maria overnight, pushing containment to 45 percent by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire, which has burned 28,926 acres and destroyed one home, was 20 percent contained Monday night. Crews expected it would take about two weeks to fully contain.

More than 2,000 personnel are fighting the fire.

twitter email Alamo Fire evacuees receive help with their horses and get a place to stay The American Red Cross is set up in the Miniami Community Center in Santa Maria, and the SLO County Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (H.E.E.T) helps round up horses on Sunday, July 9, 2017, to take to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

twitter email Air attack on the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria The "extreme fire activity" of the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County is mostly being fought by air because of the rugged terrain. Here's some of the footage, courtesy Cal Fire SLO. Cal Fire SLO/Instagram