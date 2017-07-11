Fires

July 11, 2017 6:18 PM

Evacuations lifted in Clipper Gap fire near Auburn

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Evacuations have been lifted for residents in the area of Clipper Gap Road north of Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that a new fire had broken out shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with mandatory evacuations in effect for Clipper Gap Road. Evacuations also were ordered on Clipper Creek, Boole and Cerro Vista roads, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 6 p.m. that evacuations had been lifted.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Very minimal fire behavior overnight' on Wall Fire

'Very minimal fire behavior overnight' on Wall Fire 1:26

'Very minimal fire behavior overnight' on Wall Fire
Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story 1:29

Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story
Whirling inferno spawned by Wall Fire captured in time-lapse video 1:01

Whirling inferno spawned by Wall Fire captured in time-lapse video

View More Video