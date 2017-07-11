They went to Denny’s after fighting a fire. An anonymous woman picked up the $400 tab

It’s been a busy wildfire season for firefighters across the state, as wildfires blaze from Santa Barbara to Butte County.
And one Southern California wanted to make life a bit easier for one group of firefighters. She picked up a $405.22 Denny’s tab for a group of 25 firefighters from the City of Colton Fire Department. They had just finished fighting the La Cadena Fire in La Loma Hills, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The woman saw the firefighters eating, and told the Denny’s staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighters’ meals, according to the Facebook post.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, also paid for $100 in dessert for the crews, according to NBC7 San Diego.
“On behalf of all the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire,” the Facebook post read. “we thank you for your generous show of support.”
