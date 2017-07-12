Wall Fire containment increases again as crews surround Butte County blaze

The Wall Fire in Butte County is being brought under control as containment of the wildland blaze increased overnight.

The Wall Fire broke out Friday afternoon along Chinese Wall Road north of the small town of Bangor, which is southeast of Oroville. The blaze has consumed 5,800 acres.

It was reported to be 60 percent contained on Wednesday - an increase of 5 percent since Tuesday night.

Cal Fire said that 41 single-family homes have been destroyed. In addition, 46 smaller structures were burned and two commercial structures were leveled by flames.

The Farad Fire, which broke out Monday 12 miles northeast of Truckee near Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada line, has grown to 670 acres. The Farad Fire was reported 20 percent contained.

The fire closed the interstate several times as fire burned close to the traffic lanes. However, all lanes were reported open Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Winters Fire in Yolo County, which was the focus of Cal Fire attention late last week, is mostly contained. The fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon southwest of Winters, was reported Tuesday to have burned 2,269 acres and is 90 percent contained.