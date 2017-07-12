The Wall Fire in Butte County is reported to be 60 percent contained on Wednesday. Cal Fire's Bennet Milloy explains how crews are working to contain the blaze, which has charred 5,800 acres. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
The Wall Fire in Butte County is reported to be 60 percent contained on Wednesday. Cal Fire's Bennet Milloy explains how crews are working to contain the blaze, which has charred 5,800 acres. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Fires

July 12, 2017 7:15 AM

Wall Fire containment increases again as crews surround Butte County blaze

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Wall Fire in Butte County is being brought under control as containment of the wildland blaze increased overnight.

The Wall Fire broke out Friday afternoon along Chinese Wall Road north of the small town of Bangor, which is southeast of Oroville. The blaze has consumed 5,800 acres.

It was reported to be 60 percent contained on Wednesday - an increase of 5 percent since Tuesday night.

Cal Fire said that 41 single-family homes have been destroyed. In addition, 46 smaller structures were burned and two commercial structures were leveled by flames.

The Farad Fire, which broke out Monday 12 miles northeast of Truckee near Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada line, has grown to 670 acres. The Farad Fire was reported 20 percent contained.

The fire closed the interstate several times as fire burned close to the traffic lanes. However, all lanes were reported open Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Winters Fire in Yolo County, which was the focus of Cal Fire attention late last week, is mostly contained. The fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon southwest of Winters, was reported Tuesday to have burned 2,269 acres and is 90 percent contained.

Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story

Steve Orsillo describes the moment his family decided it was time to evacuate and how he'll deal with the loss of his home.

Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Very minimal fire behavior overnight' on Wall Fire

View More Video