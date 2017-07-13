Gabe Lauderdale, a Cal Fire spokesman, offers advice for Butte County residents returning home from the Wall Fire, which has burned 6,033 acres and is 75 percent contained. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Gabe Lauderdale, a Cal Fire spokesman, offers advice for Butte County residents returning home from the Wall Fire, which has burned 6,033 acres and is 75 percent contained. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Fires

July 13, 2017 7:24 AM

Wall Fire containment goes up while spread of blaze halts

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Cal Fire reported Thursday that the Wall Fire in Butte County was 75 percent contained and the fire had not spread overnight.

The Wall Fire broke out Friday afternoon along Chinese Wall Road north of the small town of Bangor, which is southeast of Oroville.

Containment was reported at 75 percent on Thursday – an increase of 5 percent since Wednesday afternoon. Total acres burned held a 6,033.

Cal Fire said that 41 single-family homes have been destroyed. In addition, 48 smaller structures were burned and two commercial structures were destroyed.

The Farad Fire, which broke out Monday 12 miles northeast of Truckee near Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada line, has grown to 747 acres. The Farad Fire was reported 28 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Winters Fire in Yolo County, which was the focus of Cal Fire attention late last week, is 100 percent contained. The fire burned 2,269 acres.

Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story

Steve Orsillo describes the moment his family decided it was time to evacuate and how he'll deal with the loss of his home.

Paul Kitagaki The Sacramento Bee

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

