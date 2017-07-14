Wall Fire containment nears 100 percent after a weeklong effort

Firefighters have tamed the Wall Fire in Butte County, where Cal Fire reported the blaze was 95 percent contained Friday.
The Wall Fire, which has burned 6,033 acres, broke out the afternoon of July 7 along Chinese Wall Road north of the small town of Bangor, southeast of Oroville.
All evacuations orders, warnings and road closures have been lifted, and Cal Fire announced that the evacuation center will be closed Friday. In addition, small and large animal shelters set up to handle pets and livestock threatened by the blaze are closing Friday.
Butte County has opened a local assistance center at the Oroville Municipal Auditorium, 1200 Myers St., for residents whose homes were damaged in the fire.
Cal Fire said that 41 single-family homes have been destroyed. In addition, 48 smaller structures were burned and two commercial structures were destroyed.
An update about the blaze from Cal Fire notes that while 871 personnel remain to mop up hot spots, there were no helicopters or air tankers assigned to fight the fire.
The Farad Fire, which broke out Monday 12 miles northeast of Truckee near Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada line, remained at 747 acres Friday morning. Containment stands at 58 percent.
Meanwhile, the Winters Fire in Yolo County, which was the focus of Cal Fire attention late last week, is 100 percent contained. The fire burned 2,269 acres.
