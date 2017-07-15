Destructive Wall Fire in Butte County nearly fully contained

The Wall Fire that blackened more than 6,000 acres in Butte County is nearly 100 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said Saturday evening.

The fire north of Bangor, about 15 miles southeast of Oroville, broke out July 7, destroying 41 homes in a nearly week-long march before firefighters gained the upper hand. No injuries were reported despite the destruction. Nearly 60 other structures were destroyed or damaged, according to Cal Fire.

By Saturday, state fire officials said the 6,033-acre blaze was 98 percent contained as of 6:40 p.m., with all evacuation orders, warning and road closures lifted. In the meantime, crews continued to tend to hot spots and shore up fire lines.

Butte County has opened an assistance center at the Oroville Municipal Auditorium (1200 Myers St.) for residents whose homes were damaged by the blaze.