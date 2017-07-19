Detwiler Fire prompts air quality advisory in Placer County

More Videos 2:21 Solano County Fairgrounds shelters livestock evacuated from fires Pause 3:14 Loma Rica resident describes 'nerve-wracking' Cascade Fire evacuation 1:13 'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:19 'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?' 1:11 Checking up with hero dog Odin and the goats he protected 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:53 Watch as hero dog Odin reunites with his sister 0:38 Survivor cat rescued by PG&E worker among wine country fire devastation 2:02 Employee arrives at Santa Rosa country club to witness devastation 0:47 See Santa Rosa before and after the fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cal Fire morning briefing on Detwiler fire On Wednesday morning the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa was more than 45,000 acres and 7 percent contained. More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are battling the blaze. On Wednesday morning the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa was more than 45,000 acres and 7 percent contained. More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are battling the blaze. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

On Wednesday morning the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa was more than 45,000 acres and 7 percent contained. More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are battling the blaze. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com