    On Wednesday morning the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa was more than 45,000 acres and 7 percent contained. More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are battling the blaze.

On Wednesday morning the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa was more than 45,000 acres and 7 percent contained. More than 2,000 firefighters from across the state are battling the blaze.
Fires

Detwiler Fire prompts air quality advisory in Placer County

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

July 19, 2017 3:20 PM

Placer County residents are being warned of the potential for poor air quality conditions, particularly in the Lake Tahoe area, due to smoke from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.

The advisory, issued jointly by the county Department of Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District, is effective through Sunday.

Areas of smoke may affect Placer County from the foothills to Lake Tahoe, depending upon wind direction. In the evenings, smoke tends to move downhill, becoming more concentrated at lower elevations. Conditions may improve in the afternoon and early evening hours as smoke rises, according to a county news release.

Smoke contains tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Sensitive individuals, including children, older people and those with respiratory conditions are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms, the new release said. Symptoms may include coughing, watery and itchy eyes, scratchy throat and difficulty breathing.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity if they can see or smell smoke, especially in an area with greatly reduced visibility.

Information on air quality and smoke is available online at www.placer.ca.gov/apcd. The Spare the Air website, www.sparetheair.com is useful for monitoring current air quality.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

    Northern California’s Oct. 8 wildfires were among the most destructive in U.S. history, and in Sonoma County, they uprooted an entire school system.

