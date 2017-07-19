Detwiler Fire prompts air quality advisory in Placer County

Placer County residents are being warned of the potential for poor air quality conditions, particularly in the Lake Tahoe area, due to smoke from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.
The advisory, issued jointly by the county Department of Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District, is effective through Sunday.
The air might be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to smoke from the #DetwilerFire in Mariposa County. #cawx pic.twitter.com/IHh4sPVSvP— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 19, 2017
Areas of smoke may affect Placer County from the foothills to Lake Tahoe, depending upon wind direction. In the evenings, smoke tends to move downhill, becoming more concentrated at lower elevations. Conditions may improve in the afternoon and early evening hours as smoke rises, according to a county news release.
Smoke contains tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Sensitive individuals, including children, older people and those with respiratory conditions are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms, the new release said. Symptoms may include coughing, watery and itchy eyes, scratchy throat and difficulty breathing.
People are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity if they can see or smell smoke, especially in an area with greatly reduced visibility.
Information on air quality and smoke is available online at www.placer.ca.gov/apcd. The Spare the Air website, www.sparetheair.com is useful for monitoring current air quality.
