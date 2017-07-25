An air tanker sprays fire retardant at the scene of the Woodland Fire in the Oak Hill area south of Placerville on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
An air tanker sprays fire retardant at the scene of the Woodland Fire in the Oak Hill area south of Placerville on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Fires

One structure damaged in wildfire south of Placerville

By Cathy Locke

July 25, 2017 6:06 PM

Fire crews from several agencies were working to corral a wildfire south of Placerville on Tuesday.

The Woodland Fire was reported at 2:13 p.m. near the 4200 block of Woodland Court in the Oak Hill area. As of 6 p.m., the fire had burned 13 acres and damaged one structure, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection news release. It was reported 75 percent contained.

Twelve engine companies and three fire crews were on scene along with three water tenders, two bulldozers, two helicopters and two air tankers.

Joining Cal Fire crews were firefighters from the El Dorado County, Pioneer, Mosquito, Diamond Springs and Cameron Park fire departments, as well as the U.S. Forest Service.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

