Crews continue to battle Ranch, Latrobe fires

The Ranch Fire near the Amador-El Dorado County line has burned 140 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Mandatory evacuations were lifted about 10 p.m. Wednesday for the fire, which started just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at 7531 Ranch Camp Road in the Mount Aukum/Somerset area. Voluntary evacuations remain in place. The evacuation shelter at Pioneer Park, 6740 Fairplay Road, will remain open until 8 a.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire.
Omo Ranch Road between Mt. Aukum and Fair Play roads is closed. There is a large animal shelter at El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville.
Cal Fire reported that the fire was moving uphill in grass and oak woodland.
Twenty-three engine companies and three fire crews were on scene as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday. They were being assisted by two bulldozers and three helicopters.
Crews are also continuing to battle the Latrobe Fire, off Latrobe and Scott roads, near Rancho Murieta in Sacramento County. The fire has burned 1,286 acres and is 85 percent contained as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.
