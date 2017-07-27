Crews continue to battle Ranch, Latrobe fires

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Air tanker makes smooth run for its assault on High Fire Pause 0:21 Blazing ridge greets Sacramento-area strike team preparing to battle Detwiler Fire 0:20 Three-story Victorian home burns 1:37 Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' 0:38 Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire 1:13 A look at California's recent wildfire surge 1:47 Detwiler Fire: 'This is the worst one I've seen' 0:19 See the Detwiler fire from satellite high above California 1:10 Cal Fire morning briefing on Detwiler fire 0:16 Fighting the Detwiler Fire in air and on ground Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A wildfire in the rural area near the Amador-El Dorado county line has burned 154 acres. The Ranch Fire started just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at 7531 Ranch Camp Road in the Mount Aukum/Somerset area, and was caught on this camera operated by Nevada Seismo Lab. Nevada Seismo Lab YouTube

