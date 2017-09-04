Ponderosa Fire evacuation orders lifted

Fire officials have lifted all evacuation orders and warnings in Butte County’s Ponderosa Fire, as well as opening roads that had been closed after the blaze began Aug. 29.

Cal Fire reported Monday morning that the fire, which has burned 4,016 acres, was 68 percent contained as firefighters made progress amid extreme temperatures.

The blaze, which threatened 1,300 structures, has destroyed 32 homes and 22 outbuildings, as well as causing two injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Forty-three fire crews, 128 engines, 12 helicopters, 22 bulldozers have been part of the response to the fire.

Authorities have arrested John Ballenger of Oroville on suspicion of causing the fire when his illegal campfire spread.