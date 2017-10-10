Fire update: One dead in Yuba County blaze

One dead in Yuba County fire

A woman died Monday morning when she drove her car off of a private road into the flames of the Cascade Fire, Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown said.

The woman was evacuating near Lone Tree Road in Loma Rica when she drove off the side, Brown said. No information about the woman has been released and no autopsy has been conducted, but Brown said she had died from a combination of a traffic accident and fire exposure.

Several other calls had come in for missing Yuba County residents, Brown said, but welfare checks found all others to be alive.

Ten other people have been confirmed dead in the 17 Northern California fires since Sunday night, including seven in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one in Mendocino County.