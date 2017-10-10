Fire crews work to limit spread of new fires in Nevada, El Dorado counties

More Videos 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood Pause 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 2:54 Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:16 Here's what to do when you hear a siren 1:22 LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer 1:01 A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 2:27 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires. Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

