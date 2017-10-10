More Videos

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Fires

Fire crews work to limit spread of new fires in Nevada, El Dorado counties

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 3:51 PM

Firefighters were reported making good progress in halting the spread of two wildland fires that broke out Tuesday afternoon, one in Nevada County and the other in El Dorado County.

The Garden Fire was reported about 3:40 p.m. off Wolf and Garden Bar roads, northwest of Higgins Corner in Nevada County. As of 5 p.m., it was 65 percent contained with 10 acres burned and the forward progress had been stopped, according to Cal Fire.

The Ice Fire, two miles west of the intersection of Ice House and White Meadows roads, in El Dorado County was reported about 3 p.m. Multiple air tankers and helicopters responded to drop water and fire retardant. As of about 5 p.m., it had burned about 25 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident website.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

