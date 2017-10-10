Atlas Fire moves into Solano County, prompting evacuations

More Videos 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood Pause 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 1:20 A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:51 'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

