Atlas Fire moves into Solano County, prompting evacuations

By Cathy Locke

October 10, 2017 8:48 PM

Solano County authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday evening as the Atlas Fire crossed the county line from Napa County, where it began south of Lake Berryessa on Sunday night.

Solano County’s Office Emergency Services reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday that the fire had crested the ridge at Twin Sisters Road. It had jumped to Wooden Valley Road, north of Fairfield, and was moving southeast, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for Gordon Valley, Williams, Lambert and Clayton roads. Deputies were reported evacuating the area.

Travis Air Force Base officials issued a news release about 10 p.m. Tuesday announcing that the base was responding to requests to assist in firefighting and relief efforts in the area. Three Travis fire trucks and 10 fire personnel from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency services were staging west of Fairfield to assist local fire departments in structural protection.

Travis also transported two 1.2 megawatt generators to the Green Valley Water Treatment Plant along with a 19-member team to assist in providing power to the plant so residents can continue to receive water, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

