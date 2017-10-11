Before and after pictures of Santa Rosa neighborhood shows fire devastation

Ashes and concrete foundations are all that remained on Tuesday of many homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa.

This combination of photos shows the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs Fire is raging.

Before and after images of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa. The bottom image from Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The top undated image provided by Google Earth shows the area before the fire. AP

The bottom image was taken Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, and provided by the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division. It shows the damage after the wildfire swept through the area. The top undated image was provided by Google Earth and shows the area before the fire.

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood Rubble and ashes are almost all that remain on this street in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10, 2017. Residents of the Fountaingrove neighborhood had little warning in the fast moving fire.