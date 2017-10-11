Before and after pictures of Santa Rosa neighborhood shows fire devastation

Ashes and concrete foundations are all that remained on Tuesday of many homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa.
This combination of photos shows the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs Fire is raging.
The bottom image was taken Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, and provided by the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division. It shows the damage after the wildfire swept through the area. The top undated image was provided by Google Earth and shows the area before the fire.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments