Promoting new TV show, Fox raises money for firefighter foundation and wildfire relief

An upcoming Fox TV series is a work of fiction, but its premiere next week aims to raise money for a real-life cause: wildfire first responders.
Set in Los Angeles, upcoming procedural drama “9-1-1” will chronicle the experiences of police, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers.
In celebration of first responders and in reaction to the recent burst of wildfires that have devastated parts of Southern California, Fox and the show’s cast and crew have teamed up with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to raise money as well as awareness for the organization via a Twitter-based promotion.
Fox has pledged to donate $5 to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation per retweet of a post from the “9-1-1” official Twitter handle, @911onFOX, up to $10,000 total.
Never miss a local story.
Thank you, First Responders. Retweet this post and @911onFOX will donate $5 to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to help firefighters in need, up to $10,000. See https://t.co/9cpbtci63P for full terms and conditions. #911onFOX #promotion pic.twitter.com/luJu3tkiQy— 9-1-1 (@911onFOX) December 27, 2017
The promo began Dec. 21 and has no set end date, though the series premieres on Wednesday. As of Saturday night, the post had about 1,500 retweets ($7,500).
Fox will also hold screenings of the pilot episode for L.A.-based firefighters and their families, Variety reports.
Cast members also appeared in a 30-second public service announcement posted to YouTube, directly referencing the historic Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, which took less than three weeks to become the largest wildfire in California history.
Direct donations can be made at firehero.org/donate. Those hoping to help victims of the Southern California wildfires can find a list of other options here.
Broadcasting and Cable reported Wednesday that “9-1-1” was the most heavily promoted show on network TV that week, racking up more than 275 million ad impressions in a seven-day stretch.
The cast for “9-1-1” includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi.
“9-1-1” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.
Comments