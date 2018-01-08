Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

More Videos

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

    The chick survived with minor injuries and is recovering with both of her parents by her side after the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

The chick survived with minor injuries and is recovering with both of her parents by her side after the Thomas Fire in Southern California.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said.

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

California’s Thomas Fire continued to grow, torching 234,200 acres between Ventura and Santa Barbara by Tuesday, December 12. The fire stood at 20 percent contained, and thousands have been evacuated since the fire started burning a week ago.

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

California’s Thomas Fire continued to grow, torching 234,200 acres between Ventura and Santa Barbara by Tuesday, December 12. The fire stood at 20 percent contained, and thousands have been evacuated since the fire started burning a week ago.

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, December 10, 2017. Crews with help from water-dropping aircraft saved several homes as unpredictable gusts sent the blaze churning deeper into foothill areas northwest of Los Angeles. New evacuations were ordered in Carpinteria, a seaside city in Santa Barbara County that has been under fire threat for days.