Fire crews avoided bees while containing a small vegetation fire Saturday, June 2, 2018, near Sloughhouse. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Firefighters put out the flames and keep the bees at bay in small grass fire

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

June 02, 2018 04:37 PM

It's one thing to get a singe or scrape fighting fires, it's another thing to get swarmed by bees.

Thankfully, fire crews avoided any stings while containing a small vegetation fire near 80 to 100 bee hives Saturday afternoon at Jackson and Grant Line roads near Sloughhouse.

