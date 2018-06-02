Firefighters put out the flames and keep the bees at bay in small grass fire

It's one thing to get a singe or scrape fighting fires, it's another thing to get swarmed by bees.
Thankfully, fire crews avoided any stings while containing a small vegetation fire near 80 to 100 bee hives Saturday afternoon at Jackson and Grant Line roads near Sloughhouse.
"#Firefighters are bee-ing cautious as they approach this fire," read a Sac Metro Fire tweet.
Fire crews have since put out the fire and seemed to be unscathed, said Capt. Chris Vestal, fire department spokesperson.
But Vestal did say, "The bees were angry bees."
Comments