Fire burns through 100-year-old home near Sacramento City College

A wind-aided fire burned through both floors of a 100-year-old house in an industrial area near Sacramento City College on Monday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters.
Battalion chief Greg Powell said firefighters were alerted to the blaze by a medic who was driving nearby and saw a column of black smoke at the 2000 block of Deeble Street near the college. Firefighters, who were concerned about the wind spreading the fire to auto shops nearby, responded at 3 p.m. and had the fire under control about 10 minutes later, Powell said.
None of the occupants of the house were at home, he said, and no injuries were reported. The house is still standing, but uninhabitable.
Jeff Upchurch, a property manager who rented out the house to its current family, said he was in the house several hours earlier, and thinks the fire could have been electrical. Powell said firefighters have not yet determined a cause.
"I'm just kind of trying to piece it all together and figure out what happened," Upchurch said. "I hope (the family) has somewhere to stay tonight."
Comments