Bedroom fire in midtown Sacramento home forces residents to flee

Four residents escaped from a home on the 3900 block of 36th Street Wednesday morning before Sacramento firefighters extinguished the bedroom fire , officials said.
Firefighters got the call at 5:39 a.m. and there weren't any visible flames when they arrived, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.
The four occupants of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.
A fire investigator is at the scene and the cause of the fire is undetermined, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.
