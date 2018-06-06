Grass fire breaks out along Capital City Freeway near Sutter's Landing

Firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday morning near the Sutter's Landing landfill along the Capital City Freeway, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The fire burned about an acre and a half across the highway from the McKinley Village neighborhood, said Capt. Keith Wade, department spokesman. The fire didn't threaten any structures, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown, he said. The fire was far enough from the highway that it's unlikely a car started the fire, Wade said.
Twelve firefighters were at the scene and extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
