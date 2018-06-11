Grass fire blazes through 40 acres near Sacramento airport

A grass fire razed more than 40 acres near West Elkhorn Boulevard and Power Line Road on Monday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
About 70 firefighters responded to the blaze at 11:13 a.m., making a stop at West Elkhorn Boulevard to prevent the fire from jumping the road, said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesman for the Fire Department.
The fire was still progressing northward, he said. A Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District helicopter was making water drops on that end of the fire.
Wade said there were a number of hay bales north of the fire that could become fuel.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and no structures were threatened, he said.
Smoke from the fire was wafting near the Sacramento International Airport and farther south into the city. Airport operations were not affected, said Laurie Slothower, spokeswoman for the airport.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
